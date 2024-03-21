Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in two separate Federal Way shootings

By Will Wixey
Published  March 21, 2024 11:42am PDT
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police have arrested a suspect in two separate shootings that happened on Monday, March 18.

Officers responded to two shootings early in the morning, with the first at SeaMar Community Health around midnight, and another near the corner of 14th Ave. S and S 308th Ln. just a short time later.

Police say the victim of the first shooting died on scene, and the second victim was taken to Harborview with a gunshot wound.

Officers determined the shootings were related, and that a lone suspect was responsible for both of them.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 52-year-old man from Federal Way, and he was arrested on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for second-degree murder.

