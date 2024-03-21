Alaska Airlines is launching a new subscription program in an effort to help travelers save more on planning and overall costs.

It's called Alaska Access, and for $5 a month, travelers can get exclusive savings on flights, discounted Wi-Fi, and more cost-saving tools.

Subscribers will get access to Alaska's biggest fare sales of the year, along with a calendar view of the lowest fares that are tailored to their favorite destinations. They'll also get a notification the night before a sale is announced so they can take advantage of the savings and seat selection.

"We know time is valuable for our guests who are busy balancing a lot in their lives and we kept that in mind when we developed Alaska Access," said Shane Jones, vice president of business development at Alaska Airlines. "Alaska Access is part of our commitment to make travel more affordable and convenient for everyone – whether planning for your dream vacation or returning home from college. Our new subscription service allows you to discover some of our best deals of the year right at your fingertips, in just minutes."

Alaska Access members also get a personalized fare page that shows some of the airline's lowest fares to more than 500 global destinations.

Subscribers get a one-time use Wi-Fi voucher discount code at the start of each month as well.

More details can be found on the Alaska Access website.