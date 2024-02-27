Federal Way homicide: Police looking for suspect in 68-year-old's death

Federal Way Police are asking for any information or video that could help solve the murder of Steve Dahl.

The 68-year-old was found shot to death in the 32900 block of Hoyt Road SW on Feb. 13. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. and found Dahl lying on the ground. He had been shot in the neck and chest.

Detectives determined he was the victim of homicidal violence.

So far, no suspect or motive has been determined by investigators.

The Federal Way Police Department is asking for the public’s help and requests that anyone with information or possible surveillance footage from the area contact Detective Robertson at 253-835-6741.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. Use the P3 Tips App to submit info or upload video. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You will never be asked to give your name.