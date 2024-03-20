Seattle’s Central District has been shaken by back-to-back shootings, prompting concerned parents and community members to demand increased safety measures.

Exactly one week ago, a Garfield High School student was shot while waiting at a bus stop. Hours later, and just blocks away, a mother of four was tragically gunned down while walking on the sidewalk.

"It’s been exactly one week," said parent Karen Emmerman Mazner. "We need solutions now so that the Garfield community can feel safe."

Police said the student injured was not the intended target and that she was shot in the leg during the drive-by around 2:40 pm on March 13. The 17-year-old was reportedly waiting for the bus near the intersection of 23rd Ave. and E. Jefferson St. when shots were fired.

No arrests have been made since the shooting. The suspect has been described by police as a teen driving an SUV and wearing a ski mask.

In response to these incidents, a March Against Gun Violence rally, held Wednesday in front of Garfield High School, is where dozens of students, parents and community members, adorned in the school's colors, gathered to voice their concerns and protest the recent surge in gun violence.

"I can’t tell the police how to do their jobs," said Mazner. "Obviously, it’s concerning and it’s really frightening. What’s extra frightening to me is that there are no arrests, and we only have police protection at the school through Friday. I don’t understand that. It doesn’t make any sense to me."

Equally troubling for parents was the second shooting that happened the same day, claiming the life of 41-year-old Eboni Walker, was just a few blocks away.

Police said that shooting happened around 8 p.m. on 23rd Ave. S. and S. Main St. It’s still unclear what led to that shooting.

Earlier this week, family members of Eboni Walker told FOX 13 Seattle she was "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Both shootings prompted Seattle Police to temporarily add two additional patrols to the area, with one stationed directly on campus, but come Friday, those patrols are set to leave due to the department's limited staffing numbers.

"That’s very scary," said Garfield High School parent Melanie Skinner. "We understand they’re understaffed, but how else can we ensure our students’ safety? We feel safe when police are around on campus … and then they leave."

Many attendees at Wednesday's rally called for more police presence and community engagement in the area. Some shared their fear of sending their children to school, hoping they won't become victims of gun violence.

Signs at the rally bore messages such as "Stop Gun Violence," and "Shots Fired, "We're Tired," listing the dates of recent shootings in the vicinity.

Over the past 10 months, there have been six shooting incidents, alarming residents and activists.

Residents with any information about either shooting are urged to contact Seattle Police. The community is standing together against gun violence, advocating for a safer environment for all.

