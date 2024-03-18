Garfield HS parents call for community safety following last week’s shootings

Community members in Seattle's Central District gathered for a public safety meeting Monday night to address concerns over recent gun violence in the neighborhood.

The meeting was scheduled after two recent shootings that happened on Wednesday within a few hours of one another.

"Since those shootings, I’ve been getting calls from parents wanting answers," said long-time public safety Advisory Council Liaison, Victoria Beach. "We immediately organized. Do I think there will be concrete answers? Probably not. But this is a part of the process."

Last Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl was shot at a bus stop outside Garfield High School in the afternoon.

Seattle police have said she was not the intended target, however, no one has been arrested in the shooting.

Police described the suspect as a "teen boy wearing a camouflage ski mask." It was reported the suspect fired the shots at the bus shelter from a light-colored SUV. The SUV was last seen traveling westbound on East Jefferson Street.

Hours after that shooting, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 41-year-old Eboni Walker. The shooting happened just blocks away from Garfield High School.

"My student is terrified. I am terrified," said parent Karen Emmerman Mazner. "I’m ready to do anything I can as a community member. What are we doing right now?"

Emmerman Mazner like many people at Monday’s meeting demanded immediate actions and solutions from the city.

"Immediately after the shooting, we had officers in the area," said Captain Jung Trinh. "It’s going to continue through Friday. We assigned two officers to Garfield High School and the surrounding area."

But many in the audience said that’s not enough to make them feel safe.

"Every morning is a concern," said Garfield High School parent Melanie Skinner. "I tell her I love her and hope that she’s not harmed by gun violence."

Parents who spoke with FOX 13 said they need more action and less lip service.

Monday's meeting follows months of concern about safety from community members.

In June 2023, Garfield High School parents held a meeting regarding gun violence near the school campus.

On May 18, 2023, a 19-year-old was shot near the Garfield Teen Life Center. That shooting occurred less than an hour after school was dismissed for the day. The following week, there were two more shootings that sent two people, including a minor, to the hospital with serious injuries.

Parents told FOX 13 they are planning a gun violence rally outside the high school for later this week.