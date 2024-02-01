Over 40 shell casings found at shooting scene in Central District

Seattle Police discovered more than 40 shell casings at the scene of a shooting in the Central District Wednesday night.

SPD says a 21-year-old man was injured near the intersection of 24th Avenue and E. Columbia Street around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to Harborview in stable condition. Another victim at the scene was uninjured.

Over 40 shell casings of four different calibers were located at the scene.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

READ: 2 people found dead in North Bend, death investigation underway

READ: Police: Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff, shooting at officers in Everett