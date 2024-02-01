2 people found dead in North Bend, death investigation underway

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in North Bend on Wednesday.

According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), at around 8:30 p.m., officers began investigating after two people were found dead in the 900 block of Stone Brook Dr. SW – which is just west of I-90 near North Bend Premium Outlets.

The SPD says its officers will remain on scene throughout the investigation. The Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes Task Force is also responding.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation, and it appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.