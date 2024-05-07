Layoffs, lineup changes at Seattle's KIRO Radio and KTTH

article

Bonneville Seattle's KIRO Newsradio and AM 770 KTTH are adjusting thier lineups following recent layoffs. Several reports indicate at least seven people have been laid off by the stations' owner, Bonneville International.

A notable change includes Shari Elliker's exit from KIRO's afternoon slot and Bryan Suits' departure from KTTH's morning show.

Keep reading to learn more about the recent station shakeups.

What are the changes at KIRO Radio?

At KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, afternoon co-host Shari Elliker departed as afternoon co-host alongside John Curley.

Elliker, who brought her expertise to KIRO in December 2021, boasts an illustrious career, including stints as a traffic reporter and host in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., on several radio and TV stations.

Curley addressed the changes on the radio show Tuesday.

Taking her place will be Jake Skorheim, who moves from the nighttime slot to join Curley in the afternoons. The night show is being removed altogether and replaced with CBS’ John Batchelor Show, according to several media reports.

What are the changes at 770 KTTH?

Over at Conservative Talk 770 KTTH, morning host Bryan Suits departs. Suits, a familiar voice in Seattle radio, previously held positions at 710 KIRO and 570 KVI before returning to KTTH in 2022.

The morning show is being replaced by the syndicated Armstron & Getty show in the 6-9 a.m. timeslot, according to reports.

Additionally, the cluster bids farewell to traffic reporter Nate Connors, who brought two decades of experience to KIRO. Connors' departure marks the end of an era for the Classic Rock 102.5 KZOK alum, who made his mark both as a host and producer.'

Bonneville Seattle also operates Seattle Sports 710 AM and mynorthwest.com.

These changes, while significant, reflect the evolving landscape of radio broadcasting in Seattle.

Just a week ago, KUOW announced $2 million in cuts, including laying off eight staffers and ending its RadioActive youth program.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral altercation caught on video at West Seattle McDonald's

Boy Scouts of America changing name to more inclusive Scouting America after years of woes

$20 drug deal gone wrong led up to deadly Fife shooting: docs

President Joe Biden to visit Seattle on Friday. Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.