13-year-old dies of possible overdose in Spanaway

A 13-year-old has died of a suspected overdose in Spanaway while he was staying with a relative.

Paramedics responded to a home in Spanaway around 8 a.m. on May 10 for reports of an unresponsive boy who was not breathing.

Unfortunately, they were unable to save the teen, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

When deputies arrived, they saw narcotic paraphernalia near the teen.

It's unclear what drug the teen may have overdosed on.

The teen was staying at the home overnight with his brothers. The home belongs to a relative.

Detectives interviewed everyone in the home.

An adult roommate of the homeowner was arrested for an existing warrant and was booked into Pierce County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for the teen.

More information will be released as it is made available.

What are some signs of an opioid overdose?

Person is unconsciousness

Very small pupils

Slow or shallow breathing

Vomiting

An inability to speak

Faint heartbeat

Limp arms and legs

Pale skin

Purple lips and fingernails

If someone is overdosing, administer Naloxone (Narcan) and call 911 immediately.

Naloxone works to reverse opioid overdose in the body for only 30 to 90 minutes. But many opioids remain in the body longer than that. Because of this, it is possible for a person to still experience the effects of an overdose after a dose of naloxone wears off, according to the National Institute of Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Narcan (Naloxone) is safe to give to people of all ages, from infants to elderly adults.

The Washington Recovery Helpline is available 24 hours a day. You can reach them at 1-866-789-1511.

MORE ON THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Officials urge more people to carry Naloxone after babies in Everett overdosed on fentanyl

3 Everett babies overdose on fentanyl in 4 days; 1 dead

Seattle mayor announces $7 million in new investments for post-overdose care

Skyline teens create their own PSA to warn of dangers of fentanyl after 2 students OD

