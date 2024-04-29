13.4 million affected by Kaiser Permanente data breach

Around 13.4 million consumers were notified that their sensitive information was compromised after a data breach involving Kaiser Permanente.

The breach targeted customers who previously used Kaiser's website or mobile apps.

The sensitive information that was exposed includes names, IP addresses, sign-in statuses and browsing history on Kaiser's websites and apps.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. apparently used website technologies that shared patient information with certain third-party vendors.

The breach did not involve passwords, Social Security numbers, or credit card information, according to Kaiser.

Kaiser Permanente originally filed notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services - Office for Civil Rights on April 12, 2024, notifying them of the breach.

Those who had their information exposed in the breach received a letter from Kaiser, and may be entitled to financial compensation if they fall victim to identity theft or other frauds.

Victims of the breach are encouraged to check with Kaiser or outside healthcare providers to confirm their healthcare information and make sure all medical records are correct. They can also ask the company about available privacy protection services.

The breach has affected customers across various regions in the U.S.

