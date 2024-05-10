article

Seattle's Pike Brewing unveiled its Ol' Crimson Legendary Lager, a collab with The Ol’ Crimson Booster Club and Cougar Collective, this week.

Crafted with Washington-grown Lyon Pilsner malt and Cashmere hops from the Yakima Valley, the classic American lager boasts a crisp profile, all while supporting WSU's academic and athletic programs.

"As a proud Washington brewery, we're always looking for ways to celebrate the cultures and communities across our great state," said Charles Finkel, founder of Pike Brewing, in a news release. "With Ol' Crimson Legendary Lager, we've crafted a thirst-quenching lager that all Washingtonians can enjoy while giving back to the Cougs and supporting their athletes."

(Pike Brewing)

Ol' Crimson Lager will be available in 12 oz. cans and on draft starting May 10, and at select retailers and Pike Brewing establishments, including the Pike Pub , Pike Fish Bar and Pike Taproom Summit .

"The Ol’ Crimson Flag is recognized the world over as a symbol of the deep-rooted resilience and commitment of undefeated Cougar fans," said Kira Bottles, board member with The Ol’ Crimson Booster Club. "We don’t succeed without engaged and supportive partners who care deeply about student-athlete representation in college athletics. After 24 seasons, this new partnership allows us to support those student athletes through additional unique Washington state passions."

The Cougar Collective was founded by Cougs, for Cougs with a simple mission: help WSU student-athletes navigate the "Name, Image, and Likeness" landscape. The Collective provides resources, education, and assistance to student-athletes by empowering them to "build their brand."

The Ol’ Crimson Booster Club originated as a display of school pride and evolved into a movement to bring ESPN College Gameday to Pullman in 2003, coinciding with the football team's high rankings. This initiative led to a 15-year streak of weekly appearances until the show finally visited Pullman in 2018. With an unbroken 300-show streak spanning nearly 24 seasons, the club, consisting of six board members and numerous volunteers, ensures the Ol’ Crimson flag travels across the country, garnering attention for Washington State University Athletics.

For more details about Ol' Crimson Legendary Lager, visit oclager.com .

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Northern Lights likely to be visible in Seattle this weekend. Here's when to see them

Seattle's 520 bridge to close this weekend, plus more traffic woes with Biden's visit

Seattle Weather: Friday marks first day this year with temps in the 80s

3 teen suspects, two 12-year-olds arrested in Seattle for week-long crime spree

Seattle City Council president suggests new entry exam to boost police recruitment

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.