In a move shaking up the Emerald City's craft beer scene, Seattle Hospitality Group (SHG) announced on Monday its acquisition of Fremont Brewing, located at 1050 N. 34th St.

The sale marks a significant development for SHG, also the parent company of Pike Brewing, since it will now have a controlling stake in two of Seattle's most iconic breweries.

SHG known for its ownership of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, sees the acquisition as a strategic step to bolster Fremont Brewing's growth trajectory.

In the press release from the ownership group, SHG highlighted its commitment to providing Fremont Brewing with the resources and support necessary to accelerate its expansion plans. Despite the ownership change, Fremont and Pike Brewing, acquired by SHG in 2021, will maintain their distinct brand identities.

Seattle Hospitality Group, which also owns Pike Brewing, now has a controlling stake in Fremont Brewing. (Jim H. via Yelp)

Matt Lincecum, the owner of Fremont Brewing, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition and the potential for collaboration with Pike Brewing under the SHG umbrella.

"Both of our breweries share a deep-rooted passion for brewing exceptional beer and fostering meaningful connections within the local community," Lincecum said.

Lincecum co-founded the brewery with Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson in 2009. The partnership between Fremont Brewing and SHG signifies a commitment to local brewing excellence and community engagement. Lincecum emphasized in the release the importance of keeping the partnership rooted in the local craft beer ethos.

"Keeping it local is really what this partnership with SHG, Pike, and Fremont is all about," Lincecum said.

As Fremont Brewing transitions into this new phase under the group, beer enthusiasts can anticipate continued innovation and collaboration between two of Seattle's well-established craft breweries.

