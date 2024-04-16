Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day: How to get a free ice cream scoop in Seattle

Tuesday, April 16 is your chance to get free ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s in Seattle.

The Vermont-based ice cream parlor chain is hosting its "Free Cone Day" from noon to 8 p.m.

Why does Ben & Jerry's do Free Cone Day?

The annual tradition started in 1979 to celebrate the first year of business.

"Free Cone Day is being celebrated around the world and we’ll be giving away free ice cream. Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry's, you're showing us how much you care," the company posted on its website. "We love you too and Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it!"

According to Ben & Jerry’s, they are expecting to hand out a million free scoops of ice cream today.

Where is the closest Ben & Jerry's?

There are five Ben & Jerry's locations in the greater Seattle area:

Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood: 7900 East Green Lake Dr. N Suite 104

Uptown Gig Harbor : 4635 Point Fosdick Dr. Building 11, Suite 400

Kirkland: 176 Lake St. S

Bellevue: 116 Bellevue Way NE

Issaquah: 1011 NE High St. Suite 103

