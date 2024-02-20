Alaska Airlines, Fremont Brewing create airline's first-ever custom craft beer

article

Alaska Airlines and Fremont Brewing have created a new beer called Cloud Cruiser.

The India pale ale is the airline's first-ever custom craft beer, and it's exclusively brewed with the Seattle-based brewery.

It's described as having bright orange, melon and tropical notes, and the can showcases an Alaska Airlines 737-8 MAX with a retro backdrop of snow-capped mountains, trees and water.

"The ‘Cloud Cruiser’ is the result of two beloved and popular Pacific Northwest brands coming together to create a top-tier beverage to add to our premium line-up," said Todd Traynor-Corey, Alaska Airlines managing director of guest products. "The only place in the world you’ll be able to find this one-of-a-kind craft beer is if you’re flying on Alaska or in one of our lounges. We have already received feedback from the first guests to taste our new premium West Coast product who say they can’t wait to fly us again and order another can of ‘Cloud Cruiser.’"

Cloud Cruiser will be offered complimentary in first and premium class and for purchase in the main cabin and select lounges.

"‘Cloud Cruiser’ IPA is brewed with a select blend of malts and Washington grown to stay fresh in the air with you," said Matt Lincecum, Fremont Brewing’s Founder and Owner. "Fremont craft ‘Cloud Cruiser’ using years of experience providing beer to Alaska’s flights across the country. Brewed Fresh to be Brought Fresh to you. Because Fresh Beer Matters!"