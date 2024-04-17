The 50th Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) is set to dazzle audiences with a lineup of 261 films representing 84 countries/regions.

The festival, scheduled May 9-19 at various venues across Seattle, promises an exciting array of cinematic experiences, including 92 features, 47 documentaries, five archival features, two special tributes, two secret screenings and 115 short films.

One of the highlights of this milestone festival is the presentation of The Hollywood Reporter’s Trailblazer Award to Seattle native and acclaimed actress Jean Smart. The award recognizes Smart’s remarkable contributions to storytelling across film, television and the stage. The event will feature a special screening of an episode from the new season of the Max Original comedy series "Hacks," followed by the Trailblazer trophy presentation and a conversation between Smart and THR Contributing Editor Stacey Wilson Hunt.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: (L-R) Amanda Brugel, Jake Weber, Balthazar Getty, Arden Myrin, Sabrina Haskett, Lexi Simonsen, Sarah Jeffery, Eliza Flug, and Megan Griffiths speak onstage after the world premiere of the film "Year of the Fox" during th (Mat Hayward/Getty Images) Expand

The festival will kick off with Josh Margolin’s action comedy "Thelma" from Magnolia Pictures, screening at The Paramount Theatre on May 9 for Opening Night. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with writer and director Josh Margolin, lead actress June Squibb and producers Zoë Worth and Chris Kaye. An after-party will follow on stage and outside on Ninth Ave.

June Squibb will also be honored at the festival with the 2024 Golden Space Needle Award for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema. The Oscar-nominated actress and star of "Thelma" will be recognized for her memorable work throughout her illustrious career. The award presentation will take place on May 11 at SIFF Cinema Downtown, accompanied by a conversation moderated by Variety’s Jenelle Riley. Prior to the event, an Honoree Brunch will be held with Squibb at Palace Kitchen.

Closing the festival on May 18 at SIFF Cinema Downtown will be Greg Kwedar’s "Sing Sing" from A24. Greg Kwedar, director and co-writer, will be present for a Q&A session after the screening, along with members of the film’s ensemble cast, who will receive a Golden Space Needle Award for excellence in Ensemble Acting. A Closing Night party will follow at the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI).

Among the lineup of films are several notable highlights, including Focus Features’ Sundance award-winner "Dìdi," Neon’s "Babes" written by and starring Ilana Glazer, IFC’s "Ghostlight" and Harmony Korine’s latest work "AGGRO DR1FT." Additionally, a new 4K restoration of Wim Wenders’ iconic "Wings of Desire" will be shown in celebration of the 70th anniversary of German Films.

The festival will take place at various venues, including SIFF’s newly opened SIFF Cinema Downtown, SIFF Cinema Uptown, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, SIFF Film Center, AMC Pacific Place 11, The Paramount Theatre, Majestic Bay Theatres, and Shoreline Community College Theater. Following the festival, a selection of films will stream on the SIFF Channel May 20-27.

Tickets for individual screenings went on sale to SIFF members on Wednesday; general tickets go on sale to the public on April 18. Prices are $18 in person and $17.50 online ($15 in person and $14.50 online for SIFF members). Various film and event passes are also available for purchase.

Filmmakers, sponsors, passholders and industry professionals will have access to the SIFF Lounge presented by Delta Air Lines throughout the festival, located at 627 Queen Anne Ave. N. Day passes are available for purchase by the public for $30 ($25 for SIFF members), subject to capacity limits.

For more information on tickets and packages, visit siff.net/festival.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Future, Metro Boomin bring 'We Trust You' Tour to Seattle

The Washington Spring Fair returns: Ultimate guide for 2024

Missy Elliott brings tour to Seattle with Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Timbaland

How to celebrate Earth Day 2024 in Seattle

Taylor Swift gives fans Apple Music puzzle to solve ahead of new album release

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.