Future, Metro Boomin bring 'We Trust You' Tour to Seattle

Hip-hop artists Future and Metro Boomin announced they will bring their "We Trust You" Tour to Seattle this fall.

Future is a four-time Grammy Award-winning rapper with more than 64 million people listening to his music on Spotify every month. His counterpart, Metro Boomin, is a Grammy-nominated producer who has provided breakout collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, such as Drake, 21 Savage, Migos, Big Sean, and many more.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin and Future perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

When are Future and Metro Boomin coming to Seattle?

The rapper-producer duo's "We Trust You" 27-date summer tour is slated to kick off in Kansas City on July 30. The tour through North America will make stops in cities like Detroit, Atlanta, Boston, Houston and Las Vegas before stopping at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Friday, Sept. 6.

The tour will wrap up in Vancouver, B.C. at Rogers Arena on Sept. 9.

When do tickets to Future and Metro Boomin's tour go on sale?

According to Billboard, tickets will become available to the public on Friday, April 19 on the Live Nation website. People who use the Cash App Card can start purchasing tickets on Wednesday, April 17.

Why is it called the We Trust You Tour?

Any fan of modern hip-hop is likely familiar with Metro Boomin's work if they have heard his defining phrase, "If young Metro don't trust, I'm gon' shoot you" before the beat drop of a song.

Future and Metro Boomin have released two back-to-back joint albums in 2024. Both of which include wordplay inspired by Metro Boomin's signature phrase, "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" and "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU". The "We Trust You" Tour appears to adhere to this theme, but rather than highlighting a lack of trust among competing rappers, the duo has redirected the theme as a way to show support to their listeners.

Future and Metro Boomin shocked the world of hip-hop when they released the album "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" on March 22. Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar was featured on the track "Like That", where he famously dissed Drake and J. Cole, igniting a social media frenzy that seemingly pitted a group of rappers against the hip-hop giant, Drake.

As social media heightened the popularity of the album and the star-studded rap beef, Future and Metro Boomin subsequently released "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" just three weeks later. The new album included features from artists such as The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and, shockingly, J. Cole.

Will Future and Metro Boomin's tour feature openers or supporting acts?

Though the albums "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" and "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" include songs featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Brownstone, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Rick Ross, openers and supporting acts have not yet been announced, according to Billboard.

