Aerosmith announces rescheduled farewell tour dates, including Seattle show

Rock fans, mark your calendars.

Aerosmith, the legendary rock band, has revealed new dates for its Peace Out 2024 tour, promising an unforgettable celebration of five decades of groundbreaking hits.

The tour, which was initially postponed because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, now includes a special performance by Teddy Swims and features THX Certified Live! high-fidelity audio technology for an unparalleled concert experience.

In an official statement on the band's website and on Instagram Wednesday, Aerosmith announced its return to the road with a star-studded lineup, including special guests The Black Crowes and a one-night-only appearance by Teddy Swims at the tour kickoff in Pittsburgh.

Fans across the country will have the chance to catch one of America's greatest rock bands as they belt out their classic tunes in venues calibrated with THX technology.

The rescheduled tour kicks off with a newly added show in Pittsburgh on Friday, September 20. Following this, Aerosmith will take the stage in various cities across the U.S., including Philadelphia, Louisville, Cleveland, and Charlotte. The tour will then make its way to Knoxville, Washington, Atlanta, and more, culminating in a highly anticipated performance at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 24.

This news comes as a relief to fans who had purchased tickets for the original dates, as all previously bought tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. Ticketholders can expect to receive detailed information via email.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates, including the newly added shows, will go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early for a chance to witness Aerosmith's final tour, celebrating their remarkable 50-year legacy.

The Peace Out 2024 tour promises to be an electrifying journey through Aerosmith's iconic discography, providing fans with an opportunity to experience their favorite hits live. With the addition of Teddy Swims and THX's immersive audio technology, concertgoers can expect an unforgettable evening of rock 'n' roll magic.

