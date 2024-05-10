Seattle weather: Hottest day of the year so far Friday

A strong ridge of high pressure and offshore flow will send temperatures into the 80s Friday and Saturday in Seattle.

Friday will be the warmest day since mid-September around the Puget Sound area with sunshine expected all day long.

Map showing forecast for Seattle and Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While the next two days will not set daily records, it will be at least 15 degrees above the seasonal average for mid-May.

High temperatures in Seattle will be the warmest in eight months. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We could be in for a Northern Lights show tonight with clear skies. The best chance to see it will be between midnight and 3:00 AM late tonight/early Saturday morning. Get away from the city lights and look north.

Map showing the likelihood of seeing the northern lights. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This will be a busy weekend for boaters. That comes with an important reminder: the water is still dangerously cold. It's important to wear a life jacket if you decide to enjoy our lakes, rivers, or the Puget Sound this weekend. It could save your life.

Updated lake and river temperatures as the Puget Sound area heads into a hot weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Pollen counts are low right now for trees, weeds, and grasses, but those numbers will likely increase heading into the weekend.

Pollen counts will increase heading into the weekend around the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading to the Mariners games the next three days, it will feel like summer baseball. The roof should be open with warm temperatures.

The Seattle Mariners homestand forecast against the Oakland Athletics. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds and cooler temperatures will move in early next week with partly cloudy skies starting Monday. There is no significant rain in the forecast for at least the next week.