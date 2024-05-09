The much-anticipated West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is set to take place Saturday, promising an array of hidden treasures and unique finds across the neighborhood.

Many communities around the country host garage sales as a fun way to encourage people to get out and meet each other — either by hosting a sale and inviting buyers to come by, or by heading out to check out the sales around town.

In 2005, Megawatt launched West Seattle Community Garage Sale ay as a community-building activity. In late 2007, Megawatt announced it would cease operations but hoped to find new presenters for its key annual events, including the Community Garage Sale Day. West Seattle Blog co-publishers Tracy Record and Patrick Sand threw their hat in the ring for Garage Sale Day, and it's been growing ever since.

With over 500 sales spanning from Alki Avenue to Seola Beach, and even extending eastward to South Park this year, the event is expected to attract throngs of bargain hunters and treasure seekers.

Participants can explore a variety of offerings, from household items to antiques, as well as specialty sales featuring pet portraits, bake sales and more.

Among the standout sales is #156 located at 3435 47th Ave. S.W., where attendees are invited to bring their pets for a portrait session. This particular sale serves as both a fundraiser for Hazelwood Preschool and a launch event for PAWparazzi, a new West Seattle-based pop-up mobile pet photo studio.

In addition to the wide array of sales, Boy Scout Troop 284 will host its annual troop bake sale. The bake sale will offer a variety of treats prepared by scouts and parents, with proceeds benefiting scout activities. You can find the sale at the corner of Fauntleroy and Holly Place S.W. (2 blocks west of Thriftway).

According to the FOX 13 Seattle weather team, the forecast for Saturday is expected to be ideal for outdoor shopping, adding to the appeal of the event.

For those planning their garage sale itinerary, an online map and guide featuring the 500+ sales are available for free on the West Seattle Blog. A printable guide is also accessible on the website as well as mini-sale guides.

