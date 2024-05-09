Seattle weather: Warmest weather in eight months ahead

A ridge of high pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest the next few days, bringing sunshine and the warmest temperatures of 2024 so far.

The warm up begins Thursday, with high temperatures about ten degrees warmer than Wednesday.

High temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Offshore easterly winds will kick in the next few days, sending temps into the 80s Friday and Saturday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will settle in over the Pacific Northwest, bringing sunshine and warm temperatures the rest of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next few days will not bring record high temperatures. Most mid-May records are in the mid to upper 80s. Remember, even though air temperatures will be warm this weekend, area rivers and lakes are still dangerously cold. Cold water shock can be deadly, so always wear a life jacket.

High temperatures will warm into the 80s Friday and Saturday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Last year, Seattle hit 80 degrees for the first time in late-April. In 2022, it took until the last week of June to hit 80. The average (30 year average) first 80 degree day is on May 16 in Seattle.

A graphic showing the first 80 degree days of the year in Seattle over the last seven years. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ridge of high pressure will weaken Sunday evening opening the door to cooler temps and more clouds Monday and Tuesday. Any rain those days should stay up in the mountains.

Enjoy this beautiful weather!