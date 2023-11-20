Police: Woman assaulted and held captive in Gig Harbor house; suspect dead

Gig Harbor Police say a 27-year-old woman escaped a house after being held against her will and assaulted for several days.

According to police, an injured woman arrived at a home near Sehmel Dr NW and 86th Ave NW on Saturday, covered in cuts to her head. She told the people living there that she had just escaped a house nearby, where she said she was being held against her will for several days.

"She said that she had been beaten just before she escaped and arrived at the citizens' house," Said Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey.

The woman claimed an older man beat her, then she escaped the house.

Gig Harbor Police were called to the house and officers spoke with the woman before she was taken to the hospital. She said she had been picked up by the older man a few days ago, either in King or Thurston County.

She said she did not know the man, and admitted to using drugs.

"When she tried to leave, he beat her with a piece of furniture and caused the lacerations to her head," Busey said.

Officers were able to get an address from her and went to the house. Once there, they saw blood on the outside porch.

Pierce County deputies were called to assist, and they knocked at the door. There was no answer.

Authorities then secured a search warrant and entered the home, where they found a 66-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found evidence that someone tried to start a fire inside the house.

Busey says not only is a situation like this out of the norm for the community but digging deeper into the case it's concerning.

"Apparently, somebody tried to set the home on fire by just lighting some objects inside the home. Not successfully, but there was evidence of somebody trying to burn the house down," Busey said. "What was he trying to hide? What else might have been going on? So we're looking further into that."

Busey says once inside, officers noted a lot of clutter. The man may have been a ‘borderline hoarder,’ but he was not known to police.

"No significant criminal history, no police contacts that we're aware of, so we really had no notice of this individual," Busey said.

So far there is no risk to the community, as police say no other individuals appear to be involved in this incident. Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Chief Busey at (253) 851-2236.