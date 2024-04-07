Sunday marks one year since the family of Ka’Don Brown learned that he was shot and killed in front of Chief Sealth International High School.

"It’s hard not being able to see my son," said Maxine Brooks, Ka’Don’s mother.

The family held a vigil on Sunday to honor his memory in the same place where he took his last breath, one year ago.

FOX 13 talked with Brooks ahead of the vigil while she was standing at her son’s grave. She still can’t fathom why her son was taken away from her.

"It still hurts, no parent should ever have to go through this," Brooks said. "You took my child away from me, and for what?"

Her son was murdered just two weeks before his 21st birthday.

Related article

"Someone literally gunned my son down and took his life for no reason," Brooks said.

Brooks says the last 365 days have been "hell on earth." What makes it even more difficult for her is that she’s still waiting for answers as to who shot and killed her son.

"I believe and trust in God that I will get justice for my son, no ifs, ands, or buts about it," Brooks said. "He was a good kid, he wasn’t into gangs. I believe the person who did this to Ka'Don, they can't sleep at night, they're restless, they have an evil spirit."

The mother’s pain is magnified because after she lays flowers on Ka’Don’s grave, she must walk a short distance and place flowers on her other son’s grave.

"This pain, it runs deep," Brooks said. "It’s heartbreaking."

The family is working on putting together some type of reward for anyone who has information as to who is behind Ka’Don’s murder.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS