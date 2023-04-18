'Somebody will be brought to justice:' Mom mourns son who was shot, killed in West Seattle

A mother is pleading for the public's help in getting justice for her son, who was shot and killed on the campus of Chief Sealth International High School last week.

Maxine Brooks should have been celebrating her son's 21st birthday this weekend. Instead, she's planning a funeral.

She last saw him on the day of the shooting on April 8. Brooks said her son had just come home from hanging out at the local community center and getting a fresh haircut. That’s how she remembers him.

"It’s heartbreaking. I’m still going through it because it’s unbelievable for someone to come and knock on your door and for them to tell you your son is gone and that my son was shot and left [there] overnight," Brooks said.

Ka-Don Brown was found dead outside Chief Sealth International High School in West Seattle with gunshot wounds. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police are investigating his death as a homicide.

"[He] minded his own business, didn’t do no gang violence or none of that. For this to happen to him, I really truly do not understand at all who would hate my son this much to kill him," Brooks said. "I’m trusting in God that he will prevail and somebody will be brought to justice, I don’t know who did it, but whoever did it, they need to turn themselves in."

Brooks has already lost a child to brain cancer, and now Brown is gone.

"This is really hard for me and for other parents that have lost their kids to gun violence. Something really needs to be done about this," she said.

Brown graduated from Chief Sealth International High School. His mother said he had a lot of friends, liked to play football and enjoyed playing PlayStation and XBox.

If anyone has information on the shooting or what led up to it, contact SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.