A murder at a Tacoma encampment stemmed from a conflict between a homeless man and woman after he touched her, newly released court documents say.

On March 27, Tacoma Police officers found a 38-year-old woman dead in the 3000 block of Tacoma Avenue South with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers canvased the area and located a nearby encampment, where they spoke to several people living there.

According to witnesses, the suspect, 60-year-old Randy D. Brown, retrieved a gun from his tent and shot the victim three times after he was confronted about previously touching the victim.

Court documents say the victim, who went by "GiGi," told other members of the camp that Brown touched her, and the boyfriend of one of the witnesses asked him, "Really you did that?" One witness said GiGi hit Brown with a machete after she was touched.

After the confrontation, witnesses said Brown went into his tent, then entered the tent GiGi was in, and three shots were heard. After this, Brown is seen with a black firearm in his hand, and GiGi walked towards the street, grasping her neck and then collapsing.

Brown then walked out with a group and headed towards the Tacoma Rescue Mission homeless shelter, acting as if nothing had happened, according to court documents.

Brown was arrested on Saturday, April 6, after officers located him in the north end of Tacoma. He was booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree homicide, and will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Brown is listed as a transient and has a criminal history out of Arizona, Florida, and Connecticut. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from 1993.

