Southwest Boeing 737 engine flight from Denver loses engine cover

A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver Sunday morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Boeing 737 landed safely, and the passengers headed to Houston were being put onto another aircraft, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

"We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft," the statement reads.

It’s the second mishap this week for the airline, with a flight from Texas canceled Thursday after a report of an engine fire. The Lubbock, Texas, fire department confirmed online a fire in one of the two engines that needed extinguishing.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.

Both planes were Boeing 737-800s, an older model than the 737 Max.

MORE BOEING NEWS

Boeing pays Alaska Airlines $160 million for 737-9 MAX door plug blowout

FBI emails passengers of Alaska Airlines blowout, saying they may be victims of crime

Boeing CEO to step down in broader management shakeup after blowout of a panel on a 737 MAX

United Airlines asks pilots to take time off due to shortage of new Boeing planes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.