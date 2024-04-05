3 Federal Way shootings in 24 hours: 2-year-old dies, teen shot

There is concern over safety in Federal Way following three separate shootings spanning 24 hours. One of those shootings was deadly and claimed the life of a 2-year-old.

The most recent shooting occurred Friday morning around 9:10. Police were dispatched to the Bayview Apartments on First Avenue South in Federal Way for reports of a gunshot victim. According to investigators, a suspect fired into the apartment, leaving a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg.

FOX 13 has learned the teen was inside the apartment when the gunshots rang out. Police said this was not a random shooting and that the apartment was targeted.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a blue Hyundai Elantra. Police described him as a man approximately 17-21 years old.

"It’s just a mess," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified. "First that baby being shot and now this."

The neighbor is referring to Thursday’s shooting that claimed the life of a toddler.

Police said the child's father and another person exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of an IHOP before a bullet struck the 2-year-old.

The city of Federal Way said that the child died at Harborview Medical Center Thursday night after arriving in critical condition.

The Federal Way Criminal Investigation Section is conducting the investigation and as of Friday, no suspects have been arrested. However, police did release more information about the shooter involved.

According to detectives:

The suspect is described as an unknown race male who was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored jacket at the time of the incident.

Witnesses said the suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a silver or light-colored Hyundai sedan.

Investigators believe the suspect fired at the father of the 2-year-old and the father returned fire in self-defense. Police say this was a targeted shooting.

In response to the shooting, Federal Way mayor Jim Farrell said:

"This is a horrific crime and we will move heaven and earth to find who is responsible. I trust our hardworking and professional police department will track down this culprit and hold them accountable."

The third shooting police are investigating is one that occurred an hour and a half after the IHOP incident. It was at a convenience store where outside a man raised a gun and fired it at a group of individuals. One person was hit in the arm.

In all three cases, there have been no suspects arrested.

Late Friday, Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang released a statement to FOX 13 about the shootings:

"In the past two days, our community has experienced three shootings that have resulted in a homicide of a two-year-old and injury to two individuals.

As with many in our community, I am concerned about what has transpired, and as a police agency, we are committed to investigating these incidents to ensure justice for the victims and to prevent further violence to our Federal Way community.

I am extremely proud of our officers and detectives who are working tirelessly to bring positive resolution to these cases, particularly the homicide involving the two-year-old.

We hope the investigations will head in a positive direction and look forward to sharing good news about the progress of the investigations in the upcoming weeks."

Anyone with information on these shootings is urged to call Federal Way Police at 253-835-2121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website.

