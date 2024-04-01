Nearly a dozen teens break into Normandy Park vape shop

A vape shop in Normandy Park is cleaning up after suspects rammed a stolen SUV into a vape shop in Normandy Park early Monday morning, police said.

Before 3 a.m., the owner of Tobacco Studio and Vape on First Avenue South called 911 after their security camera alerted them.

Police said suspects crashed white Hyundai SUV into the store storefront and caused damage.

The car was stolen out of Seattle.

According to investigators, there were as many as 11 suspects that entered the store and stole products before leaving in two other cars. At least one car was stolen and both cars drove away southbound to Des Moines.

Police told FOX 13 the two cars were a Kia and Hyundai. The Kia was described as gray, 2018 Sportage with license plane BNY8345.

By the time police arrived at the scene, all the suspects were gone.

Police said the suspects are described to be between the ages 14 and 18 years old. During the time of the break-in, the teens were wearing ski masks.

The owner said damages were estimated at $25,000-$30,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

