Seattle man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

Seattle Police arrested a man Friday on sexual exploitation of a child charges.

Police say they arrested 29-year-old Jack Francis Lynch McGinn after an online tip led them to his home.

The investigation started with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, saying hundreds of child sexual abuse images were distributed.

Police say McGinn admitted to viewing and possessing the images, and officers found more evidence on electronic devices during the search of his home.

McGinn was arrested Friday morning for possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He was booked into King County Jail around 11 a.m.

