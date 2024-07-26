Top things to do in Seattle this weekend July 26-28

article

Looking for something to do this weekend? Wrap up July with the Seafair Torchlight Parade, the Seattle Art Fair and more!

When is Seattle's Seafair Torchlight Parade?

The Torchlight Parade is where Seafair celebrates the cultural diversity and traditions of the Pacific Northwest. The Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade will have dragon dancers, drill teams, marching bands, prancing ponies and more.

The Torchlight Parade is the precursor to Seafair Weekend, featuring hydroplane races and the Blue Angels. If you're looking forward to that, be sure to check out our Ultimate Seafair Guide.

When is Seahawks training camp?

Seahawks training camp started on Wednesday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The Seahawks will host nine more public training camp events with the next one set for Fri, Jul. 26, starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are still available for Friday's session, starting at $15. Check out our FOX 13 2024 Seahawks training camp guide.

When do the Seattle Sounders play?

The Seattle Sounders start Leagues Cup play against Minnesota United at Lumen Field on Saturday, Jul. 27 with kick-off set for 7 p.m. Tickets start at $32.

What other sports events are happening in Seattle?

The Seattle Reign host Club Tijuana on Sun, Jul. 28 at Lumen Field, with kick-off set for 3 p.m. This is the Reign's second group game of the NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup tournament. Tickets start at $10.

The Seattle Seawolves are in the Western Conference finals of Major League Rugby. The Seawolves host the Dallas Jackals at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila at 1 p.m. on Sun, Jul. 28, with the winner heading to the Championship game. Tickets start at $65.

What concerts are happening in Seattle this weekend?

What music festivals are happening in Seattle this weekend?

On July 27, Blastfest, an afrobeats music festival, will take over the Seattle Center with headliners Davido and Ayra Starr. Gates open at 2 p.m., with performances starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are priced from $110.

What family events are happening in Seattle this weekend?

Renton River Days - Renton's annual festival will host music, art, food and entertainment for all ages. The event will take place at Cedar River Park, Liberty Park, and Renton Community Center from Fri, Jul 26–Sun, Jul 28 with activity times set to vary.

Seattle Art Fair at Lumen Field Event Center - A one-of-a-kind showcase for the vibrant arts community of the Pacific Northwest, and a leading destination for the best in modern and contemporary art. The Seattle Art Fair runs from July 25–28, with single-day tickets starting at $35 and Fair pass tickets at $65 for all four days.

JamFest hosted by Wing Luke Museum - Join Wing Luke Museum’s annual JamFest for an evening of summer arts and community wellness featuring music, performances, games, and family activities.

Vegan Street Fair Seattle - Vegan Street Fair is a free-entry annual all-ages vegan food celebration where local vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants and vendors come together to serve you bite-sized portions of vegan eats and sell you vegan wares all in one place. The street fair is FREE to enter.

Tacoma Arts and Culture Festival - The free community event highlighting traditional dance, music, art and food marks its 36th year under the park’s beautiful canopy of trees. The festival is free to attend and runs July 27-28 from 12-7 p.m.

Titanic Exhibition - Travel back to 1912 through photographs, handwritten letters, wayward keepsakes and other personal belongings of the Titanic. Countless stories about fates and heroic deeds on board will be shared. The Titanic Exhibit tickets start at $39 for adults and $27 for children. Discounts are available for students, seniors, and military.

Good Guys Car Show - More than 2,500 hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports and trucks through '99 will be on showcase at the Washington State Fair Event Center for the Good Guys car show. Tickets start at $20.

Where can I watch free movies outdoors in Seattle?

Free outdoor movie nights are happening all across Western Washington during the summer, and FOX 13 has you covered with where and when you can watch. This week's guide includes a free movie night in Tacoma.

Seattle

Kirkland

Back to the Future at 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark at 8 p.m.

All movies take place at Juanita Beach Park.

Tacoma - Movies in the Park at Wright Park

Space Jam at 8:45 p.m.

