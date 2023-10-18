Voodoo Donuts to open 1st Seattle location in Capitol Hill neighborhood

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Voodoo Doughnut)

Voodoo Doughnut is coming to Seattle.

The Portland-based franchise is opening its first Seattle location in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, at the corner of Pine St and Minor Ave.

Voodoo Doughnut was founded in 2003 and quickly became a big seller along the West Coast, renown for its colorful, gourmet donuts. This will mark their 22nd store.

"We’re thrilled to finally bring some Voodoo Magic to Seattle," said Voodoo Dougnut CEO Chris Schultz. "It’s been many years in the making and the Capitol Hill neighborhood is the perfect site for our first store."

The company has not yet announced when the store will open, but will provide additional details in the coming months.