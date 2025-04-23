3 WA natives could be first-round picks in NFL Draft: ‘Best I've ever seen’

The Brief The upcoming NFL Draft features several Washington-raised players, including Emeka Egbuka and J.T. Tuimoloau from Ohio State, and Josh Conerly from Oregon, who are potential first-round picks. Carson Bruener, a Washington Huskies linebacker, is projected as a seventh-round pick; he follows in the footsteps of his father, Mark, a former NFL player and current Steelers scout. Other local prospects to watch include Kyle Williams from Washington State, Efton Chism from Eastern Washington, Gee Scott Jr. from Ohio State, and Jaden Robinson from Oregon State.



There will be plenty of Seahawks draft picks to look forward to this weekend, including a handful of Washington-raised players to keep an eye on — starting as early as the first round.

Last year, a record-tying 10 Washington Huskies were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but only one was raised in Washington state.

Fox Sports NFL draft analyst Rob Rang said the 2025 Class features unparalleled talent from the Pacific Northwest.

"[The 2025 Class] is absolutely the best I’ve ever seen," said Rang. "This year’s class features a couple of players, maybe a trio, that are legitimate first-round candidates that Seahawks fans and anybody from the local Pacific Northwest area are going to be very familiar with."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: A general view of the stage ahead of the NFL football draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

First-rounders from Washington state

Local perspective:

That includes Steilacoom High School’s Emeka Egbuka. Rang says the Ohio State wide receiver is likely the first local player to be drafted as high as the first round. Most mock drafts rank Egbuka as the third- or fourth-best wideout in the class.

"He is very similar to his former Ohio State teammate and current Seattle Seahawk Jaxon Smith-Njigba in that he is not necessarily the biggest or fastest wide receiver in this draft class, but my goodness, he is a smooth route runner and catches the ball very, very cleanly," said Rang.

In the trenches, J.T. Tuimoloau is another Ohio State product who played for Eastside Catholic in Sammamish. Then there’s Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who played for Rainier Beach.

"A very athletic tackle, and again has a chance to go in the first round," Rang said.

While there has been talk, Rang says Conerly Jr. may not be a perfect fit for the Seahawks because he is more of an NFL tackle, and they need a guard or center.

Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener, a Redmond High School graduate, may have to wait until the later rounds — but he impressed at the NFL Combine and has a knack for special teams.

"I mean, as a kid, I’ve been dreaming of this moment, and I’m finally this close to it, and I’m not going to let anything stop me from achieving that," said Bruener.

Dig deeper:

The NFL runs in Bruener's blood. His father, Mark, starred as a tight end for the Huskies in the 90s and was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mark is now a scout for the Steelers, so in Carson's pre-draft process, they've been in the same interview rooms.

"So I walk into one of those rooms, I see the Steelers, I see my dad sitting there at his desk, and I go up to him and say, ‘Hey, what’s your name again?’ So it’s just one of those funny things," said Bruener. "He’s been great with just advice. Every time I ask him anything about this whole process, he’s always there because he’s been through it. He’s let me enjoy this whole process."

Rang has Bruener projected as a seventh-round pick for the Seahawks.

For Washington State University, listen for wide receiver Kyle Williams' name. He's not from Washington, but he finished in the top six in WSU history for touchdown catches.

A few other names to watch in the later rounds are Efton Chism, a Monroe High School product who played wide receiver at Eastern Washington; Gee Scott Jr., a tight end for Ohio State out of Eastside Catholic; and Jaden Robinson, a defensive back out of Auburn Riverside who played for the Oregon State Beavers.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle sports reporter Alyssa Charlston-Smith.

