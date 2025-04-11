Seattle Seahawks reach deal with quarterback Drew Lock

article

The Brief The Seahawks are expected to re-sign quarterback Drew Lock, who played two seasons for Seattle in 2022-23. The deal is reportedly worth $5 million over two seasons.



The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign quarterback Drew Lock to a reported two-year contract, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Friday.

The deal was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the deal is worth $5 million over two seasons.

Lock, 28, spent last season with the New York Giants after two seasons serving as the backup to Geno Smith in Seattle. Lock appeared in eight games with the Giants and made five starts, throwing for 1,071 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Lock appeared in just four games for Seattle over two seasons, making two starts in place of an injured Smith late in the 2023 season. Lock kept the Seahawks in both games and earned a win in prime-time over the Philadelphia Eagles. In those two starts, Lock completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 477 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Presumably, Lock returns to Seattle as the backup to new starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who the Seahawks signed last month. The addition of Lock potentially leaves Sam Howell without a fit any longer on the roster.

Seattle traded a third-round pick to Washington last year to acquire Howell as the new backup to Smith after Lock's departure. He played a sizable chunk of Seattle's 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in December after Smith was sidelined with an injury. Howell completed just 5-of-14 passes for 24 yards with an interception and was sacked four times.

The Seahawks have a surplus of quarterbacks currently on their roster. In addition to Darnold, Lock and Howell, they also have Jaren Hall – a fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 – and John Rhys Plumlee, who was a college quarterback that played receiver on the Seahawks' practice squad last year.

