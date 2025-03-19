Seattle Seahawks sign cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles

article

The Brief The Seahawks signed former New Orleans Saints cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles. Jean-Charles has played 37 career games with the Saints, 49ers and Packers. Seattle had lost cornerbacks Tre Brown and Artie Burns in free agency.



The Seattle Seahawks have bolstered their secondary depth by signing former New Orleans Saints cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles on Wednesday.

Jean-Charles, 26, has played with three different teams during his first four seasons in the NFL. A fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers out of Appalachian State in 2021, Jean-Charles also spent one season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before playing for the Saints last season.

Jean-Charles has appeared in 37 career games, with his first two starts coming last year in New Orleans. He has 29 total tackles with two passes defended and one interception. The vast majority of Jean-Charles' action have come as a special teams contributor. He had just 50 career snaps on defense prior to last season before getting 143 defensive snaps with the Saints.

The top of Seattle's cornerback depth chart is in place with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, and Josh Jobe returning. However, the losses of Tre Brown to the 49ers, and Artie Burns to the Miami Dolphins have necessitated adding to the group.

The Source: Announcement by the Seattle Seahawks.

