Sam Darnold says Seattle Seahawks were "a really good fit"

article

The Brief The Seahawks introduced new starting quarterback Sam Darnold at a press conference on Thursday. Head coach Mike Macdonald said he believes Darnold's best days are ahead of him as he comes off a 14-3 season with 4,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold expressed excitement about his opportunity to lead the Seahawks and reunite with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.



When Sam Darnold saw the Seattle Seahawks make the decision to move on from Geno Smith last week, he quickly thought he would be a great landing spot for him after a career year in Minnesota with the Vikings.

"When that broke, I understood that this could potentially be a spot for me," Darnold said at an introductory press conference on Thursday. "Then, what was it, Monday, just kind of letting my agents and these guys kind of figure out what would be a really good fit for me, and that kind of came to fruition a little bit."

Dig deeper:

Darnold – wearing a flannel jacket that certainly looked at home in the Northwest – spoke highly about the reputation Seattle has across the league and his excitement to reunite with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak with the Seahawks.

"Just very, very excited to get to meet everyone," Darnold said. "And just about this organization, man, I've heard so many good things about this organization from, you know, different guys that have played here, retired, and still playing in the league. You hear nothing but great things about this organization. And I'm just so excited to be a part of it."

Darnold, 27, is coming off a breakout season with the Vikings. Darnold threw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as Minnesota finished the season with a 14-3 record. Darnold completed 66.2 percent of his passes and had a 102.5 passer rating as he was named to the Pro Bowl.

Darnold ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, and sixth in passer rating.

"Just really excited about what Sam's going to bring to our football team, and just an exciting time," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

"I think Sam's best days are ahead of him, and I think you've seen that through the course of his career. How he's able to grow as a player."

General manager John Schneider confirmed that negotiations with Smith over a contract extension weren't going in a positive direction. The team made the choice to go another direction instead when that gap wasn't going to be bridged.

"I would say like once we decided to make the move with Geno, understanding who was out there, definitely Sam became the No. 1 focus pretty quickly," Macdonald said.

Darnold and Kubiak spent time together with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Darnold was the backup quarterback to Brock Purdy and Kubiak the passing game coordinator under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Darnold credited Purdy with helping to shift his mindset of how to play quarterback. He had always looked to make something happen with his legs when plays broke down at the high school and college levels. That doesn't work as well in the NFL against better athletes across the board.

"I really thank Brock a ton for just his style of play and how he described his style as like, 'we've got a ton of great play-makers on offense. My job is just to play point guard and get the ball in their hands and let them go do great things with the rock,'" Darnold said. "When I changed my thought process as a quarterback to kind of just getting the ball in my guys' hands, that's really kind of where it unlocked for me a little bit."

Kubiak spoke to Darnold's leadership traits in addition to his ability to throw the ball effectively.

"Sam's extremely talented," Kubiak said. "Obviously a great thrower of the football. His mobility sticks out, his toughness, his maturity. The thing about Sam that really sticks out is just he's an A-plus teammate. Elevates those around him. The guys he plays with respect him because when your best players are your hardest workers, that's what you really strive for, and that's what you want as a coach, and Sam has that in spades."

As good of a season as Darnold and the Vikings had last year, it ended on a sour note with two lackluster performances against the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. Darnold completed just 18-of-41 passes for 166 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in a 31-9 loss to the Lions in Week 18 in a game that was a de-facto NFC North championship game. Minnesota was stifled again the next week in a 27-9 loss to the Rams in the playoffs as Darnold went 25-of-40 for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception while being sacked nine times.

"I was waiting for someone to bring that up, by the way. I appreciate that. It's fair," Darnold said with a chuckle. "You get all the way to that point, and you have the season that we had offensively as a team, and at the end of the day only one team can win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, we weren't that team."

Darnold said knowing how to handle those situations better and avoid needless sacks is one area he still thinks he can improve.

"I kind of look at those last couple games," he said. "I think being able to get the ball out a little bit quicker on some of the drop-back stuff that we had those last couple games, and understanding where the outlets are. And even if a guy is covered, like even if my back is covered on a check-down, just throwing it at his feet. I felt like I was taking some unnecessary sacks last year, especially those last few games."

Darnold said he's already heard from some of new teammates that played with him at USC, and also from wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The two met at the Pro Bowl in January.

"Just so eager to get to know each other and get working," Darnold said. "Talking about when we are going to throw with each other and stuff like that. Just very excited about this opportunity and go to work, go to work with these guys in the building every single day.

"I think we have an opportunity to do something very, very special here, but it's going to take a lot of hard work, and we know that. I know that going in and, yeah, just very excited to take this one day at a time, and that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to put my head down and go to work. And just excited to do that."

The Source: Reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.