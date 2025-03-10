Seattle Seahawks reach three-year deal with QB Sam Darnold, per reports

article

The Brief Sam Darnold has reached a deal to become the new quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, per multiple reports. The contract is reportedly for three years and $100.5 million with $55 million guaranteed. Darnold is coming off a career-best season where he went 14-3 with 4,319 passing yards, 35 TDs and 12 INTs with the Minnesota Vikings.



The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to become the replacement for Geno Smith as the team’s starter, according to multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly a three-year contract worth $100.5 million with $55 million guaranteed, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Darnold, 27, is coming off a breakout season with the Vikings. Darnold threw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as Minnesota finished the season with a 14-3 record. Darnold completed 66.2 percent of his passes and had a 102.5 passer rating as he was named to the Pro Bowl.

Darnold ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, and sixth in passer rating.

Darnold was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September, throwing for 932 yards with a league-high 11 touchdowns, and a league-best 118.9 passer rating. Against the Seahawks in Week 16, Darnold completed 22-of-35 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 27-24 victory. A late 39-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson served as the decisive blow in the win for Minnesota.

However, Darnold’s final two games of the year were among his worst. He completed just 18-of-41 passes for 166 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in a 31-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 18 in a game that was a de-facto NFC North championship game. Minnesota was stifled again the next week in a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs as Darnold went 25-of-40 for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception while being sacked nine times.

Darnold previously worked with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in 2003 with the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold spent the year as the backup to Brock Purdy while Kubiak served as the team’s passing game coordinator.

The Seahawks reached a deal to trade Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. That deal is expected to be completed early this week, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

While full details of the contract may ultimately differ slightly from initial reports, the average annual value of the deal is $33.5 million. That makes Darnold the 17th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, moving just slightly ahead of Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to OverTheCap.com. Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints is next in line with $37.5 million a year. The top 15 quarterback contracts are all worth at least $40 million a season.

Smith was reportedly seeking a deal north of $40 million in negotiations with the Seahawks on a contract extension, which resulted in the trade agreement Friday.

The Seahawks seem to believe they can get similar – or better – production from the quarterback spot with Darnold for a cheaper price tag. Darnold is also seven years younger than Smith.

The Source: Sam Darnold's contract agreement with Seattle was reported by ESPN, the NFL Network, and The Athletic.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.