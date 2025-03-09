Seahawks re-signing DT Jarran Reed to 3-year deal, report

We are getting a closer look at the Seahawks' future in another player announcement. DT Jarran Reed will get a multi-million-dollar, 3-year deal, according to new reports.

Reed, who was set to become a free agent in a few days, will re-sign a deal worth up to $25 million, ESPN reports.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 8: Jarran Reed #90 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts in a huddle prior to an NFL Football game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Michael Owens / Getty Images)

The news comes on the heels of an announcement that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith would be traded to the Las Vegas Raiders just last Friday.

"Re-signing a 10th-year veteran in Reed signals that the Seahawks are not in a full-on rebuild despite all the notable names they've parted with over the last few days," reports Brady Henderson with ESPN.

More players are staying on as well, with news cornerback Josh Jobe, signing a contract extension last week just before becoming a restricted free agent.

Also last week, Seahawks released receiver Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons in Seattle. Lockett wasn't the only one, the team released four players in salary cap moves.

