Linebacker Ernest Jones IV agrees to three-year extension with Seattle Seahawks

The Brief The Seahawks are re-signing LB Ernest Jones IV to a new three-year contract worth $33 million, per reports. Seattle acquired Jones in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in October. Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent.



The Seattle Seahawks reached an agreement with linebacker Ernest Jones IV on a reported three-year, $33 million contract with $15 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

The backstory:

Jones, 25, was set to become an unrestricted free agent officially on Wednesday, though teams can begin speaking with pending free agents on Monday morning. Details of the contract were reported by the NFL Network.

Jones had 94 tackles with an interception, a forced fumble, and 12 passes defended in 10 games played with the Seahawks after being acquired from the Tennessee Titans in a trade in October. It was Jones’ second time being traded in less than four months as the Titans had dealt for him during training camp in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones had expressed his desire to remain in Seattle after being traded twice last year. He had remained confident that a deal would get done to stay with the Seahawks, even as they paused contract talks late in the year.

"I would love to be here," he said in January. "As far as like extension or free agency, I'm just letting my agent handle it, letting the organization handle it, and hopefully we get something done so I can be around."

Jones recently had surgery to address a knee issue that had caused issues since prior to last season

"This news of surgery makes it seem like a bad thing. It’s the best thing to happen to Ernest since the trade to Seattle. The doctors fixed a knee issue he’s had for more than a year and he’ll be healthy going forward," Jones’ agent Ira Turner said on Twitter.

