Seattle Seahawks reach deal with OL Josh Jones, per report

The Brief The Seahawks have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with former Baltimore Ravens lineman Josh Jones. Jones has made 24 starts in 76 career games with the Ravens, Texans and Cardinals.



The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Josh Jones, according to a report by the NFL Network.

The one-year deal is worth $4.75 million, per Ian Rapoport.

Jones, 27, has appeared in 76 career games with 24 starts across stops with the Ravens, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. A third-round pick by Arizona in 2020 out of the University of Houston, Jones is 6-foot-5 and 339 pounds.

Jones has started games at both guard and tackle during his career with left tackle and right guard being his most regular spots.

At the very least, Jones provides Seattle will be a veteran reserve option that can start in a pinch. With Stone Forsythe a free agent and George Fant released in a salary-cap move, Jones could also end up being a swing tackle option.

Josh could also push for a starting job in offseason battles with Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea at the two guard spots.

The Source: Contract agreement reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

