Seahawks agree to deals with Demarcus Lawrence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

article

The Brief The Seahawks have reached free agent contracts with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Lawrence played in just four games for the Dallas Cowboys last season before suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot. Valdes-Scantling played for Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak last year with the New Orleans Saints.



The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms on contracts with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The deal with Lawrence was announced by his agent, David Canter. Valdes-Scantling was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network and confirmed by FOX 13 Seattle.

Lawrence, 32, appeared in just four games for the Dallas Cowboys last season before a Lisfranc injury to his foot ended his season. Coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons for Dallas, Lawrence had three sacks and 14 tackles in his four games played,

Per Pelissero, the Lawrence deal is a three-year contract worth $42 million with $18 million guaranteed.

Lawrence has spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Cowboys. A four-time Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro in 2017, Lawrence has 61.5 sacks in his career in 141 games played. He was a first-round pick by the Cowboys out of Boise State in 2014.

Lawrence reunited with Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who was Lawrence's defensive line coach in Dallas for three seasons from 2021-23. His addition helps Seattle with defensive line depth following the release of Dre'Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris last week.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #10 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Valdes-Scantling, 30, played for new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak with the New Orleans Saints last season after a midseason trade from the Buffalo Bills. He played in eight games and caught 17 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns with New Orleans.

Per Pelissero, the contract is a one-year deal worth $5.5 million.

The Seahawks needed to add some depth to their receiving group with the release of Tyler Lockett last week and the agreement to trade DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The departures left only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo and Dareke Young under contract for the 2025 season.

Valdes-Scantling brings size and speed to the group. At 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, Valdes-Scantling still ran a sub-4.40 at the NFL Combine in 2018. Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He's also played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Source: Reporting from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network and FOX 13 Seattle, and Demarcus Lawrence's agent, David Canter.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.