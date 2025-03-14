Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

article

The Brief The Seahawks have reached an agreement with former Rams WR Cooper Kupp, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle. Kupp, 31, was released by the Rams earlier this week. The deal is reportedly for three years and $45 million, per the NFL Network.



The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Yakima native Cooper Kupp, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

The agreement was first reported by Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and is reportedly a three-year deal worth $45 million.

The backstory:

Kupp, 31, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Rams after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Eastern Washington University. The former Eagle became a standout in Los Angeles, winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2021 after one of the best receiving seasons in league history.

Kupp delivered the fifth triple crown campaign in NFL history, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Injuries have limited Kupp in the three years since his record season. He's missed 18 games over the last three seasons and hasn't played more than 12 games in any one season. Even so, Kupp still finished last year with 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played.

Kupp joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Bobo as the top receiving options with the Seahawks for new starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

It's a wholly revamped offense for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. After the decisions to move on from Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett over the last week, Seattle now has a new quarterback and two new veteran receivers in the fold.

The Rams released Kupp earlier this week after being unable to secure a trade. The move was made for salary cap-related reasons, much like Lockett's release by the Seahawks.

In 104 career games and 89 starts, Kupp has 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns.

The Source: Initial report from Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and confirmed by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.