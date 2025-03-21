Seattle Seahawks sign WR River Cracraft, LB Josh Ross

article

The Brief The Seahawks signed former WSU receiver River Cracraft and re-signed linebacker Josh Ross on Friday. Cracraft is a seven-year NFL veteran who has played for Denver, San Francisco and Miami. Ross appeared in 10 games for Seattle last season on special teams after being claimed off waivers from Baltimore midseason.



Cooper Kupp is no longer the most recent former Washington collegiate receiver to sign a contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks announced on Friday they have signed former Washington State receiver River Cracraft, and re-signed linebacker Josh Ross.

Cracraft, 30, has spent seven seasons in the NFL after a standout career with the Cougars. After signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Cracraft has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins as well. He's appeared in 53 career games with two starts and has recorded 32 catches for 37. 4 yards and three touchdowns.

He's also been a kick and punt returner in previous stops, though he hasn't had a return since the 2020 season with San Francisco.

Cracraft had 218 receptions for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns during his time at Washington State.

Ross, 25, appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks last season after being claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Ross played exclusively on special teams units for Seattle, recording 176 snaps of action with four total tackles.

Ross was an exclusive rights free agent after the season for Seattle, but the team non-tendered him at the time. An undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2022, Ross has played in 17 career games for Seattle and Baltimore.

The Source: Announcement by the Seattle Seahawks.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.