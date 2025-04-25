The Brief The Seattle Seahawks have selected quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of Friday's NFL draft. He joins a quarterback room that also includes Sam Darnold, who was signed to a three-year, $100.5 million deal this offseason, as well as Drew Lock.



The Seattle Seahawks selected quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of Friday's NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound quarterback started two seasons at Alabama, racking up 39 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. The dual-threat QB completed 64% of his passes in college, but there are some questions about whether Milroe's throwing abilities will adequately translate to the next level.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe poses on the carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

There is nothing to quibble about when it comes to Milroe's athleticism, though, as he rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. He is also a proven winner, having gone 21-6 at Alabama while never losing consecutive games.

At the very least, the addition of Milroe adds intrigue to the Seahawks' quarterback situation.

Seattle signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal this offseason and brought Drew Lock back. Darnold figures to be the starter, but Milroe's presence will make training camp for the reigning NFC West champions potentially more interesting.

