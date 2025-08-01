Seattle Seahawks Football Fest happening Saturday

Football Fest is back in Seattle this weekend as the Seahawks kick off festivities on Saturday afternoon.

Gates will open at Lumen Field at 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. From there, attendees will get to witness action from players during practice, starting at 6 p.m.

Additionally, players will participate in an autograph football toss a little bit later on, organizers estimate to do this around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone wanting to go to Lumen Field for the event can still buy tickets through Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $16.35.

There is a clear bag policy in effect during the Football Fest.

