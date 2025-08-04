How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks face the Las Vegas Raiders in their first preseason game at Lumen Field on Aug. 7. The game will be broadcast on TV, streamed online, and available through several radio channels. Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game, and how to watch it live.



The new-look Seahawks take the field in their first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, facing some familiar company in head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.

The preseason Week 1 matchup is available to watch on TV, online, stream and on the radio.

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game, and how to watch it live.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 27: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

When is the Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders preseason game is at 7 p.m. PDT on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game?

The Raiders are traveling to Seattle and will play the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

On cable TV, the Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game will be broadcast on KING 5 (channel 5). The game is also available to watch on the Seahawks mobile app, Seahawks.com, and on NFL+.

Before and after the game, you can catch Gameday on FOX 13 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for pregame and postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 83 or 382, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

When are other Seahawks preseason games?

NFL Preseason Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks - Friday, Aug. 15 @ 7 p.m.

NFL Preseason Week 3: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers - Saturday, Aug. 23 @ 1 p.m.

Thursday's game marks the fourth game of the 2025 NFL preseason. The Seahawks also have a joint practice with the Packers ahead of their preseason meeting.

In Week 1, the Hawks take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sep. 7 at 1:05 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL.

