Deadly shooting involving Lewis County deputies under investigation in WA

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting involving Lewis County deputies in Cinebar, Washington, on Monday evening.

What we know:

According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies responded around 5:45 p.m. to a report of a man in distress in the Cinebar area. Authorities said the man was found inside his vehicle, and deputies attempted to communicate with him.

Eventually, the man exited his vehicle and approached deputies while armed with a firearm.

The LCSO said he did not comply with deputies' commands, and beanbag rounds were used in an attempt to stop him. Two deputies then shot the suspect with their patrol rifles.

Authorities said he was airlifted from the scene but later died.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations will lead the case. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office will not be involved, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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