The Brief Police responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at a BNSF train crew in Lewis County, Wash. on Wednesday. The suspect fired at three officers before a standoff near the railroad tracks. A Centralia Police Department detective shot the man, who was then taken to the hospital for his injuries.



A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot by a Centralia Police Department detective following a standoff near the BNSF railroad tracks.

What we know:

According to the Centralia Police Department, the incident began at approximately 9:45 a.m. when law enforcement was dispatched to a report of a man pointing a firearm at a BNSF train crew near the stock ponds north of Chamber of Commerce Way.

I-5 was briefly shut down at Chamber Way on Wednesday while police worked to arrest a shooting suspect. (Centralia Police Department)

Officers from the Centralia and Chehalis police departments found a possible suspect who began running toward the railroad tracks. The suspect drew a handgun and fired at three officers – a Centralia detective sergeant and two Chehalis officers. The suspect then ran south toward the railroad tracks near Chehalis.

A perimeter was established by officers from Centralia and Chehalis police departments, deputies from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Department of Corrections. The suspect was located on the railroad tracks and was still armed.

A Centralia Police Department negotiator attempted to deescalate the situation, but the suspect ignored commands and continued to walk toward officers and deputies. Interstate 5 was briefly closed in both directions as a safety precaution.

An officer attempted to use a less-lethal foam round to take the suspect into custody, but it did not work. A Centralia Police Department detective then fired, striking the suspect.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and received first aid from officers before being transported to Centralia Providence Hospital. His condition is unknown.

What's next:

The Region 3 Independent Investigation Team (IIT) will conduct the investigation at the request of Sheriff Snaza.

The detective involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The Centralia Police Department will not be involved in the independent investigation.

The Region 3 Independent Investigation Team will release the names of the involved officers and the suspect.

The case will be forwarded to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.

