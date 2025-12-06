Fallen tree kills 1, badly injures another in Carnation, WA

One person has died and another is fighting for their life after a tree fell on their car in Carnation on Saturday.

The impact of the tree killed one person at the scene, located in the area of Duvall Road Northeast and Fay Road Northeast on Dec. 6.

Additionally, another person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.

Eastside Fire & Rescue photos posted on 12/6/2025

The incident comes after a night of increased winds and incoming storm systems heading for western Washington over the next several days.

Redmond Fire assisted the EFR teams with their emergency response.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.