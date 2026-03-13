Tacoma, WA zoo animals enjoy snow day, Point Defiance Zoo closes for day

Zookeepers in Tacoma shared photos of their animals enjoying Friday's western Washington snowfall as the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium announced they would close for the day.

As schools closed, people lost power across the region, and roads shut down amid snowfall on Friday, disruptions hit travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and drivers on the roads.

Local perspective:

However, at Point Defiance Zoo, animals like the zoo's beloved penguins surely enjoyed a taste of their natural climate with snow in their enclosures.

LEFT: (Source: Jen DeGroot/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)Willow and Charlotte. RIGHT: (Source: Jen DeGroot/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)

Bronto and River (Source: Jen DeGroot/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)

Both the zoo and aquarium closed on Mar. 13, announced by zoo representatives on social media on Friday morning.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Arrest made in 2024 triple fatal Everett, WA hit and run

Former WA resident says she was victim of alleged License Express flaw

FBI adds WA double-murder suspect Samuel Ramirez Jr. to Most Wanted List

WA judge rules on media figures' access to Capitol in Olympia

Seattle Mayor proposes $410M levy to fund city libraries

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.