Ground delay underway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
SEATAC, Wash. - A ground delay is underway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Friday morning.
What we know:
The Federal Aviation Administration announced after 9 a.m. that departures from Sea-Tac Airport were delayed due to snow and ice.
As of 10:45 a.m., Sea-Tac had 82 flight delays and 16 cancelations. The average delay is about one hour.
SEA Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper told FOX 13 Seattle that there is a ground stop for arrivals.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday, March 13, 2026.
Perry said travelers should stay in contact with their airlines if their flight is affected.
Snow continues to fall in the lowlands, and the FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the morning.
Below is a live look of Sea-Tac Airport.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, Federal Aviation Administration and Flight Aware.
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