Western WA energy companies prepare for incoming storms

Western Washington residents will see increased flooding, downed trees, and power outages in the region as a strong weather system approaches the area heading into the workweek. Ahead of the weather impacts, utility companies are making preparations.

Puget Sound Energy has released a statement on their website telling customers and the wider community that they are making preparations for the upcoming weather events. Higher overnight winds had already caused roughly 6,000 customers to lose power by Saturday morning.

To mitigate disruptions in their service area, PSE says they will have crews remaining in the field over the next several days to assess and address damages as soon as they are able to do so safely. There will be live updates on their power outage page. For Seattle City Light, their power outage map is here.

What they're saying:

"While we expect to see active weather through the weekend that is likely to cause outages, most concerning is a strong weather system early next week. The combination of heavy rains weighing down vegetation along with saturated soils and breezy winds could lead to outages across much of our service area," read the statement, in part.

Additionally, several county agencies are also making preparations to ease community impacts.

"We’re really asking people to take the time now to pay attention to where their plans next week will take them into or through flood plains," Lucia Schmit, the director of the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management added.

What you can do to prepare

King County officials say the best way to stay updated on flood conditions is through the county’s app.

Snohomish County keeps its community informed on dangerous conditions through its hazard viewer.

Sandbag locations

King County provides free sandbags for residents at the locations below. Following a flood, you are responsible for removing sandbags from your property.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.